The Citizen Movement for Justice June 5 reported the cancellation of the March with which they would commemorate the 11th anniversary of the tragedy that occurred in the ABC nursery, in Hermosillo, Sonora, before the health contingency for coronavirus COVID-19.

“We will not call a march for the health contingency, but we ask you to remember our sons and daughters, ”said the group made up of parents of the children who died during the fire in 2009 on Twitter.

Said movement detailed that instead of this year’s march, several virtual activities.

For him Thursday June 4 A “memory vigil” was called, for which they asked to light a candle to honor the lives of the 49 victims.

The Friday, June 5 An “anniversary mass” will be held at 10:00 am, which will be broadcast through the group’s social networks.

That same day, but at 6:00 p.m., a collective call will be made to remember the minors through:

Roll call. Poetry and song of encouragement for justice. Manifesto 11 years of struggle for justice ABC.

Last March, the presidential decree came into effect to guarantee life-long medical care and pension for victims of the fire in the ABC nursery, in which 49 minors died.

After the meeting he held in Hermosillo, Sonora, where the death of the minors was recorded on June 5, 2009, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He promised the victims to arrange a meeting with the head of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), Alejandro Gertz Manero.

On July 20, 2010, a first decree was signed in which he promised to help injured boys, girls, mothers and teachers; however, these measures were not sufficient.

Therefore, it was decreed that: “they are recognized with extraordinary character in favor of the boys and girls who were permanently injured or who inhaled smoke or toxic substances; of the mothers of the deceased infants, of the mothers of the permanently injured boys and girls or of those who inhaled smoke or toxic substances ”.

In addition, the decree includes “teachers and other adults who were affected in the fire that occurred on June 5, 2009 at the ABC ABC Nursery, Civil Society’ in the city of Hermosillo, Sonora. “

In this way, a Life penssion For the mothers of the minors who died in the fire, support that in the event of death would pass in favor of their surviving children.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital