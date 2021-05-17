Parents of the young man stabbed in Miami high school speak after the murderer of their son dies – Telemundo Miami (51)

Through a phone call from prison, Jorge and Maria Gough learned of the death of Michael Hernández, who was serving a life sentence for the murder of their son – Jaime Gough – when they were both 14 years old.

Hernández, who was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his schoolmate to death, died in the Florida jail where he was serving his sentence.

Maria Gough, Jaime Gough’s mother, recalls: “I told him: hold on to God, because if I forgave you, it was because God wanted it that way. Not because I’m good. “

Hernandez, 31, died at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Lake City, but the cause of his death has not been reported. The Florida Department of Corrections explained that the state Department of Law Enforcement, along with the Office of the Inspector General of Corrections, is investigating Hernandez’s death while the medical examiner conducts an autopsy.

“My wish was to hear him repent. I don’t know if he did it before he died. I wish but I was young and I never expected that I would die so young ”, confesses Maria Gough, Jaime Gough’s mother.

The man had been sentenced for murdering his partner Jaime Gough in February 2004, who was stabbed about 40 times in a bathroom stall at Southwood Middle School in Palmetto Bay, in which it was a case that shocked public opinion. national public.

Jorge Gouh, the victim’s father, states that they were “two young men who had to be alive and are now dead.”

In 2008, a jury found him guilty and dismissed the defense’s argument about his mental condition and his fixation on wanting to become a serial killer.

The sentenced man was found in his diary with a list of people he wanted to kill and on the same day of the event he tried unsuccessfully to ambush another student from the school, Andre Martin, now a Miami-Dade police officer, in the bathroom. .

“My condolences to Jaime Gough’s parents and to the entire Gough family. And the Hernández family, they were not the ones who committed a crime and lost a family member,” Martin told a local media outlet.

After being detained, Hernández denied being the murderer, but later confessed to the police in great detail how he ambushed the victim, who was first beheaded, and once he was sure that he was dead he hid the murder weapon in a compartment hidden from his backpack and headed to class.

“Not a bit of a grudge is on our mind. Hate, nothing like that ”, confesses Jaime Gough’s father.

“I’m sorry, I want to apologize for the pain I caused you,” Hernandez said in 2015, when he returned to Miami Dade court. In 2016, he was again sentenced to life imprisonment for killing Gough, who would now be 32 years old, in a new process held after the US Supreme Court prohibited life sentences without the possibility of parole for minors convicted of murder.

During all these years, Jorge and Maria have clung to the memories of their son and above all, to faith. They say that thanks to her, they were able to forgive Michael and today they understand the pain that his family also feels.

“It has not been my wish that they go through the same thing that I went through because I know how difficult it is,” murmurs Jaime Gough’s mother, through tears.

Magistrate John Schlesinger returned him to prison for life after it was learned that he maintained his fixation on serial killers and violence.

In a statement, the Miami Dade County state attorney said Jaime Gough’s murder ended a promising young life and forever marked his family. But Hernández’s family was also a victim of his actions. My condolences to both of you.