Parents of the ABC Nursery ask not to politicize the tragedy

HERMOSILLO, Sonora.

12 years after the greatest childhood tragedy in national history, parents, relatives, friends and survivors of the ABC Nursery fire will hold various commemorative events in Hermosillo, Ciudad Obregón and Mexico City, asking all participants to refrain from issuing political-electoral positions.

The protests began at noon on Friday, June 4, with a solemn vigil outside the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation in Mexico City, late at night in the ruins of the children’s room surrogated by the IMSS, also there will be events to remember the victims and condemn the tragedy that took the lives of 49 babies, 25 girls and 24 boys.

“In social networks there is speculation about the possibility that these acts are used for political-electoral purposes, in one or more of the events scheduled for the twelfth anniversary of the death of the ABC Nursery fire, particularly the protest march for the lack of justice that takes place in the afternoon on June 5 of each year on each anniversary ”, dictates the message broadcast by Manos Unidad por Nuestro Niños.

The group that integrates parents of mortal victims and survivors of the tragedy, summoned citizens to accompany them in two religious ceremonies, the first on June 5 at 8:00 in the morning outside the ABC Nursery and the second at 11:00 am at the Sagrada Familia parish in the El Ranchito neighborhood.

“We respectfully request all citizens who have always accompanied us, expressed their empathy and solidarity, to respect our pain and suffering, not to stain, or tarnish our legitimate claim and demand for justice with political-electoral slogans, or personal demonstrations”, added Hands United for Our Children.

It was on June 5, 2009, when the flames of a fire that started in a warehouse of the Ministry of Finance of the State of Sonora spread to the children’s room surrogated by the Mexican Institute of Social Security where the misfortune occurred, that year at the Like this one in 2021, he was elected Governor of the State of Sonora.

The events to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the ABC Nursery tragedy also include the placement of a plaque on the anti-ABC monument in front of the IMSS headquarters in CDMX, as well as a march at 4:00 p.m. from El Ángel from Independence to the Zócalo; while in Hermosillo the march will be at 6:00 p.m. from the ruins of the Nursery to the Plaza Emiliana de Zubeldia, at the University of Sonora.