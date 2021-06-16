Parents of children with cancer will intensify protests if medicine is not supplied next week

MEXICO CITY

With “empty hands”, fathers and mothers of minors with cancer came out again after a 3-hour meeting with officials of the Federal Health Secretariat.

Omar Enrique Enríquez, spokesman for the parents, said that, at his request for supply of medicines To continue the treatment of their children, the director of INSABI, Juan Antonio Ferrer, only showed a couple of agreements signed with South Korea and Argentina for the acquisition of anticancer drugs that will be available starting next week.

“We really asked them for a document that would show us that they had bought the medicine, but they don’t have it, just an agreement and that by law they cannot show the purchase,” he revealed.

“We really leave empty-handed again, we leave with pure promises that the medicine is already available, we already bought it. Today the president said that next week the medicine will be available, we will see if it is true, “he said.

During the meeting, the parents once again offered their personal testimony about the lack of treatment of their children for at least two months.

They warned that If the supply of medicine in the hospitals is not confirmed next week, they will hold a major protest, such as the one that occurred this Tuesday with the closure of the road at the Mexico City International Airport

“This was made very clear to them, if it is one more mockery next week we will have a more energetic action.”

Omar Enríquez, said that despite the commitment expressed by the president this morning that from next week we will be able to count on anticancer drugs, they sued the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, to inform them with greater precision when minors will be able to access medicines for their treatments.

“Right now with what the president said, there is no medicine and if we wait another month and a half, the children cannot wait. There are children who are two months late in the medicine and added to this, another two months is four months, imagine as parents that our son who is four months late, we are bordering him to death “

He recalled that there are at least three medications that are urgent for the care of minors: Methotrexate, Cyclophosphamide, and Doxorubicin.

“We are not going to remove the finger from the line and I will repeat it again, if the following week this medication that we were promised does not reach the hospitals again, we will leave.”

“If they want to play hard and get tired, I remind them that we are people who hospitals teach us to be patient and have a lot of heart and continue with this because it is for the lives of our children,” he warned.

Also present at the meeting Adalberto Javier Santaella National Supply Coordinator of INSABI.

