Mexico City.- The Iztapalapa mayor’s office put into operation three biohazard-type insulating capsules and supplies to continuously adapt and disinfect the ambulances in which these equipment will be installed to transport seriously ill patients by Covid-19.

Mayor Clara Brugada Molina reported that 600 thousand pesos were invested and that it responds to the need for medical support from the population.

30 paramedics will work in this action, distributed in three shifts, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with the aim of meeting people’s demand as soon as possible.

The personnel have received training by the Government of Mexico City to handle the capsules and they have all the protective equipment, such as insulating suits, masks, gloves, among others, to work safely in the transfer. of the sick to a hospital, which will be indicated by the Emergency Regulatory Center of Mexico City.

In a virtual press conference, Clara Brugada explained that the ambulances will have the cabin isolated and in addition, the seats were lined with plastic material to prevent them from harboring viruses or other microorganisms, and they were provided with sanitizing substances so that the paramedics could enter the homes. forming a sanitary fence to avoid contact with the virus and to disinfect the ambulance and the capsule at the end of each transfer.

He indicated that the inhabitants of Iztapalapa can request support from these ambulances by calling 911, from where the Emergency Regulatory Center (C5) will indicate the address where the paramedics should go. The population can also call the Mayor’s emergency center (Cuitláhuac Base), at number 5445 1111, from where the vehicle will be channeled.

Regarding the transfer of patients by Covid-19, the paramedics will arrive at the home and upon entering a sanitary fence will be made with sodium hypochlorite, which is also used to disinfect ambulances.

The paramedics will evaluate the symptoms and decide to transfer the patient. In case of taking it, the corresponding hospital information will be requested from C5 and it will be confirmed with the medical center so that the patient is received. After the service, the equipment will be sanitized and the personnel who participated will be disinfected.

The mayor called on the population to maintain preventive measures such as healthy distance, social isolation, staying at home, using face masks, among others, because the contingency has not ended, nor has the traffic light change been established, for what the risk persists and it is necessary to avoid risks so that there are no more infections, deaths and hospitals are saturated.

Seven24.mx

ebv