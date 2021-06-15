Parents of children with cancer block the vicinity of the AICM

MEXICO CITY.- Parents of children with cancer carry out a blockade in the vicinity of the Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

Through Twitter, the Road Orientator reported that the protesters closed the circulation of Capitán Carlos León avenue at the height of Terminal 1.

He explained that as road alternatives, motorists can take Circuito Interior, Avenida Oceanía, Avenida 602 and Vía Tapo.

Family members are concerned about the shortage of medicines in hospitals in various states of the republic.

