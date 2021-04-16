Parents activate Fernando Tatis JR this Friday

This Friday it is expected that Fernando Tatis JR is activated by leaving the disabled list after suffering from shoulder bags when he made a bad movement in the batter’s box at the time of the Swing.

Today they will play against the Angels dodger which has a record of 11-2 and is the rival with the best record of wins and losses currently in the MLB.

It is essential that Fernando Tatis Jr stay healthy and play every day so that the team of San Diego Padres can hope to reach the postseason.

At the moment the team of the Dominican Campo Corto is in third place of the West Division of the National League.