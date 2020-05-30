Childhood is the stage in a child’s life in which everyone has their own experiences. Whether they are good or bad, these are experiences that will determine in some way your adult life, especially if they are not entirely positive or good. A few years ago the Business Insider magazine recapitulated a series of psychological traits that show children in their adulthood, depending, first, on the relationship with their parents in childhood, but also on their experiences outside the family environment.

And one of those experiences that, perhaps, can go more unnoticed, but that also marks, in a certain way, the life of a child is parentification. What exactly is it and how can we detect it? Parentification is a term coined by the Hungarian psychiatrist Boszormenyi-nagi that refers to when a child is forced to assume the role of an adult. And is that many children, for whatever reason, are pushed into the role of caregivers for their younger siblings, or become mediators of their parents, thus finding themselves in inappropriate situations for their development.

For her part, psychologist, writer and couples therapist Whitney Goodman, assures that there are different levels of damage that can develop. “There are qualities that come through parenting that can benefit you in certain areas of your life, such as being a responsible child or a great caregiver. Not everything is bad, but it has the potential to become something not so good for your adult being. It is necessary to find the right balance between responsibility, play and fun ”, explains the expert.

“Children in these situations often need internal child labor. They generally struggle more for fun and are more easily dragged into the caretaker role. Their great value is directly related to what they provide to the other and how “good” they are, “he adds.

What are the signs of parentification?

Whitney Goodman summarizes them in fourteen, these are: growing up feeling that you had to be responsible, problems when playing or “letting go” and flowing, noticing that you like to feel in control, finding yourself immersed in discussions or problems between caregivers, feeling that they give you responsibilities that are not appropriate for someone your age, often being praised for being “so good” and “so responsible”, feeling that being self-sufficient is better than trying to trust others, not remembering “being a child” , your parents had trouble taking care of themselves or others assigned responsibility to you, often you become a caregiver for others, being a caregiver makes you feel good, even when you are sacrificing parts of yourself, have a greater sense of empathy and the ability to connect more closely with others, to feel that you need to be a calmer or a peacemaker, and to feel that your efforts are not appreciated.

How can we use the benefits, or heal, if it was your case?

For the expert, the most important thing is become aware and accept that there is a child inside you, and who has needs. “Many children grow up learning that their needs are not important or that they need to be crushed or ignored to survive. Listening to yourself and recognizing your needs can be a totally strange concept, even though what we don’t get from our childcare providers is often exactly what we need, ”says Goodman.

Guidelines for healing:

Take your responsibility. “This is the most difficult thing, since the pain of not meeting the needs of childhood must be accepted. You must admit that it was not fair and that it hurt. The only way to move forward is to tell yourself that you are starting again, that you are a hero, and that there is no need to live in the past anymore, since you can still become a father and friend of your inner child, and honor him ” keep going.

Structure your day to day through routine. “Children who were parentized have often been forced to create routines for others and have ignored their own needs in order to maintain their ‘responsibility’, so you must find a way to create a routine that is meaningful to you and the make you feel safe, “he adds.

Find time for play and freedom. For the expert, it is essential to introduce moments of leisure and play. “Go for a run, lie on the grass, play sports …, any activity that makes you feel alive, as well as sharing them with people who share the same values ​​as you and allow you to be yourself,” he points out.

Love and positive reinforcement. “Talk kindly to yourself and spend time with people who do the same. Every time you criticize yourself, say three nice things. Set a time in your day to show you love. “

Protection and security: “Create a space where you can feel safe and protected. Create security in your life by prioritizing financial health and the health of your physical space ”.

Emotional health: Allow yourself to feel and experience emotions. Remember that their feelings are normal reactions and that you have the power to decide what you want to do with them ”, he concludes.

You can follow De mamas & de papas on Facebook, Twitter or subscribe here to the Newsletter.

.