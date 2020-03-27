Dani Parejo has returned to be the protagonist in ‘La Resistencia’, but this time in a different and peculiar way. Due to the coronavirus crisis and confinement, the Valencia footballer entered the program presented by David Broncano, who chatted with the player for a few minutes about various things.

Obviously, there was time for Broncano to trolle Parejo for the famous sofa he bought for the show and which was stabbed shortly after by Ignatus Farray. The Valencianist took it well, who also joked that he had kept the “bad” sofa at home. There was time for more and other topics were discussed, for example quarantine.

The Valencia captain told what he is doing day by day to stay in shape despite being confined by the coronavirus: “I bought a roller and I have a bicycle and every day I do an hour or an hour and a quarter. Put washing machines, hanging clothes, vacuuming… I need a physio for my back (laughs) ». Regarding the fact of finishing the season, Parejo joked about the classification: «Barça went first, next year We will play the Champions the same as this year, right? ».

The program team wanted to have a detail with him and sang him a song. They offered him two possibilities: «Dani Parejo, we love you even if you are away» or «Dani Parejo became phimosis, he is skinless». The footballer, between laughs, chose the first one and listened to it in the distance, listening to the video call he had open with the program, which is doing this type of virtual interviews due to restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis, which also affects the TV.

