pardons “are a small gesture”

Jordi Turull, one of the independence leaders pardoned this week by the Government, has indicated that the grace measure “is a small gesture”, because the “reprisals” by the procés “are 3,000”.

“It is a small gesture, we are nine out of 3,000, we will see if a new stage opens,” he said in an interview with TV3 in which he expressed his doubts about the true will of the Executive.

“There is a commitment to explore a new stage. But on the other side there is no proposal. Everything that does not happen because the Catalans decide their future will not fix anything ”, he assured.

Contrary to apologizing or making self-criticism, he has also accused the Court of Accounts of acting “with malice and incompetence” in his pending investigation for the expenses of “foreign action” of the Generalitat from 2011 to 2017, when he was not part of the Government then presided over by Artur Mas.

“They charge me expenses from the Government of Mas, when I was not there”, he has criticized and, therefore, is now very aware of a case in which his “evidence is very evident.”

“I am not a minister, I have no competences and they charge me with everything. And what do I have to do with this? ”Asked Turull, who added that something similar also happens to Neus Munté.

The Court of Accounts is “bad”

“The Court of Auditors is the sum of evil, of wanting to harm us, but also with a high level of incompetence because, if you are not a public official, how do they want to charge you with an expense?”

On the other hand, regarding the meeting between the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and that of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, he has defended that it should serve to explore whether the future passes

