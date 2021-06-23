“Pardons, an essential step to unite Spain”, by Marta Flich

There are two important points to talk about pardons, which is not only the topic of the day, but it will be of the week, the month and the year. Point number one: those who support pardons are not necessarily pro-independence. In fact, they usually are not.

Point number two: a high percentage of those who say that they are independentists are not really so, they simply exercise that way within a system where it suits them, but they are perfectly aware that a Catalonia outside of Spain would be outside of any European treaty, outside of the European Union and outside the euro. If we know it, so do they.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

