The popular fashion game Parchis Star, has been an escape for many users from the bad news of COVID-19 and to get out of the boredom of isolation caused by this disease. Read: Labor Day or Home Office Day?

This game, which can be downloaded through the App Store on Apple devices, and in the Play Store on Android devices, allows you to spend pleasant moments with loved ones such as friends, family and even people from all over the world.

Parcheesi.

This application also allows you to play and chat at the same time, making the game very enjoyable and fun.

Read: WhatsApp: How to change the font size and background of chats?

Read: Who brings you food and medicine at home?

How to win at Parchis?

To beat your friends in this strategy game, there are several tricks that will help you reach your base of the same color.

Always count the squares through which you are going to move the tiles and ensure the arrival of a tile to the goal. At the time of eating it is better to have 6 squares to reach the enemy than 2 or 1 because a 6 is more likely to roll on the dice than a smaller number.

Try to have one token after another so that, at the moment they eat you the token that goes ahead you can go ahead with the backup one and thus not waste time.

Make sure you eat the enemy token, but always check the place where the token you are going to move will be, as remember that when you eat the token it stays in that place and you can be vulnerable to attack.

Use the “safe places” that are marked in gray and in the color of the equipment, but be careful to place yourself in an exit base since if the enemy rolls double dice of 5 they can eat you.

When you play as a team, first ensure that you reach the goal and a trick for this is to eat the friendly chips and then when they arrive they can move the remaining chips together and ensure they are winners.

Did you get small numbers and are you at risk or can’t you get to the base? Use the pearls to be able to change the dice, but remember that they can only be used 6 times.

Remember that this game is strategy and random, so you should always be aware of the movements and primarily count how many rectangles you are going to move.

How to win pearls in Parchis?

The best way to win pearls in the parchis game that will allow you to roll the dice again is by sending pearls to your Facebook friends or watching videos in the application.

With these pearls, in addition to changing your dice when you are playing, you can also buy accessories such as dice with other styles.

To change the dice or customize the tiles in Parchis, you must go to the collections option and select the tiles option, and according to what you have unlocked, select the skin you want your tile to have.

To change the dice you select the dice option and then you choose the one you want but you must buy them with coins or pearls.

.