By Staff Atomix

05/29/2020 2:58 pm

Playspace has created online versions of various board games to connect people. The popular board game continues to succeed among youth and adults, however, it is no longer necessary to have the traditional board, now you can challenge your friends digitally. The online version of traditional Parcheesi has become the favorite option among current applications, giving you the option to play from your device Android or IOS.

Why is Parcheesi so successful online?

It’s free, fun, and keeps you connected to yours. Once you try it you will not be able to stop playing as each game will bring you new surprises. There will be times when luck plays more on your side than others, but with practice you can improve your strategy and no one will stop you.

It is likely that you already know all the rules of the game, but for those more clueless, it should be emphasized that only 2 dice and 4 chips are needed per player, and the objective will be to reach the goal with all the chips before the rest of the players. players.

You will have to be very attentive, because you run the risk of being caught on the way to the goal and you have to go home (which is not at all rewarding if you are about to reach the end with that chip).

Although the basic essence of Parcheesi is maintained, in this online game you can find other elements such as: chat rooms, the option to participate in world tournaments or win prizes that you can exchange in the store.

Sign up in less than a minute

The platform includes three free registration options to play online: through Facebook, Google or by email. You can play both from the computer and from your mobile device or Tablet.

Once inside you will have three options:

Press the “play now” button and enter a random game

The option “see games” and choose the game that best suits your preferences in terms of number of players, their names or the type of game

The “create game” button, selecting the option that you like the most.

It is surprising that the Parcheesi online is among the first places of the public that loves online board games. Although Parcheesi is the most successful game, you can find more games at Playspace as the Oca, Bingo or Dominoes.

