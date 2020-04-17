To keep themselves busy and their fans happy, Australian group Parcels has been releasing tutorials on each of the five instruments they dominate for the song “IknowhowIfeel”. As a result, a great video full of covers from people around the world who learned the song was put together. But little did his fans know that this was just the start of a gigantic announcement. Parcels is set to release their first live album titled Live Vol. 1.

Recorded on tape and mixed on a hardware console at the iconic Hansa Studio in Berlin, the Australian group of five will release an 18-song live follow-up of their 2018 self-titled debut album on April 30. This live album is a remix of the songs that all its fans already love but widespread. Real jewels for all lovers of Parcels groove.

“For us two years ago, this idea was the perfect bookend for the debut album. A lush 24-track recording of all the songs on the album performed in a classic studio“The band said about Live Vol. 1. “Surprisingly, it still feels like a good idea now, which never really happens unless it’s the right thing to do.”

The band accompanied the announcement of their new album with the release of an EP called IknowhowIfeel, which presents a visual partner that bears the same name. In this video we can fully enter the amazing world of Parcels.

Describing it, director Carmen Crommelin said: “Parcels magic doesn’t need an additional narrative if you’re lucky enough to witness them in creation. I wanted the camera to be both passive and intimate, so you could politely observe from a distance and walk around the room like a friend. ”. See here the video of his new EP: