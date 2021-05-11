ParaSwap on Polygon records $ 37.4 million in transactions in 24 hours

ParaSwap experienced a massive increase in performance that has propelled the finance app to 17th place in the DApps rankings offered by DappRadar.

Decentralized exchange aggregator ParaSwap has seen a massive influx of action in the last 24 hours on Polygon.

After generating a volume of 37.4 million dollars, The app has risen to 17th place in DappRadar’s overall ranking of apps.

During the last day, the wallets that have interacted with the DApp smart contracts they increased 8% to register 762 in total.

The exchange’s new token ParaSwap was launched on Ethereum (ETH) last December, broke into Polygon in April, and into BSC in May.

ParaSwap is a DEX aggregator looking for the lowest fees for token swaps on a variety of ETH-based DeFi products.

Zero fees apply for the use of the protocol. ParaSwap, on the other hand, earns 50% net positive slippage to grow protocol development.

During the last week, ParaSwap on Polygon recorded average transactions of approximately $ 12,000.

The Ethereum version average is around $ 282,000, by comparison. Ethereum has less activity and fewer active users, but average values ​​that are 2,250% higher, according to reported figures.

High gas rates are the likely reason for this. Since users pay $ 50 per trade, they need to move a large amount of capital at once to justify the price of gas.

Polygon itself is enjoying a bit of a resurgence in value and activity since it was renamed Matic in February.

ParaSwap raises $ 3 million in seed round

ParaSwap has been in the news a lot lately, with aggregator DEX also announcing its successful seed extension round this week.

The round was spearheaded by Blockchain Capital, DeFi Alliance, and White Star Capital. Other investors include Andre Cronje, Curve Finance, Dune Analytics, Fredrik Haga, and Michael Egorov.

ParaSwap will seek to support other blockchains such as Ethereum’s Layer 2 (L2). These networks include Avalanche, Arbitrum, Benchemld, Fantom, and ZkSync.

The initial extension round brings total ParaSwap funding to nearly $ 6 million after similar results were seen in September 2020.

