‘Paraso’ – That first time

‘Paraso’ is Movistar +’s first fantasy genre series. His first time. And as it usually happens with almost all the first times, it is by no means perfect, round. In fact, it ends up being appreciable more for its good intentions than for what in the end it really ends up being throughout its seven episodes, as interesting as always on the verge of candy … but without exploding.

It is not a question of personality, largely inherited and that although many remember what came from the other side of the ocean, as always, it feels so ours as if it had been real. Very ours, and truly. Without a doubt, the best thing is how ‘Paraso’ transports us to this other time now so lonely. Life wasn’t better, but overall it was easier. And above all, simple.

‘Paraso’ does not remain anchored in “those wonderful years”, although its “charm” is at the same time an exercise in double-edged nostalgia. A facade that must be properly propped up so that it does not look like just a facade. That is probably where it fails, and where Fernando Gonzlez Molina continues to fail, a great filmmaker when it comes to creating atmospheres but not so much when it comes to filling them with life.

In particular, my memory refers me to the Baztn triloga starring Inspector Amaia Salazar. Gonzlez Molina has very good handwriting, and in the ornamental and inanimate aspects you can hardly put a few but: On a face-to-face and audiovisual level ‘Paraso’ looks good and better. But at the narrative, acting and even human level, he still lacks that “claw” that turns his remarkable appearance into the wrapping of something remarkable.

It is not necessarily a script problem, although ‘Paraso’ tries to cover too much and then, as I said at the beginning, always be on the verge of caramel without exploding. It’s about balance. And of humanity. Of good intentions that creep along the way, causing the simple not to seem so simple and that a series that seems festive, seems the checkered result of a committee of experts.

His tone, the performances, the compendium of his elements and references are unstable, with an irregular development where the naive seems too premeditated and his roadmap a masquerade rather than a guateque. Movistar +’s first fantasy genre series, he said. As if the first time you took a bicycle you did it without wheels. With determined and brave but comfortable feeling of insecurity.

Make no mistake, ‘Paraso’ is an estimable series, from start to finish. Largely enjoyable, and with some brilliant moments. There is the final twist with which he presents his credentials in his first episode. However, his promises are not fully signed despite his great appearance, or beyond a great appearance that one cannot bow to … without giving up either.

Perhaps inexperience, or our prejudices. That it does not sound as good as when it is as well done as on the other side of the ocean. Or maybe like the series itself, I’m getting too complicated. ‘Paraso’ is fine. Although it does not work as well as it seems to want to work. Maybe they would have been better in six episodes instead of seven. Simpler, more direct. More intense.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex