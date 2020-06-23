Helminthiasis: said to be the group of diseases caused by parasitic worms, such as roundworms, tapeworms or nematodes, which lodge in the gastrointestinal tract and other tissues of vertebrates. Among them, hookworm affects more than 1 billion people worldwide. Now David I. Pritchard and his team, from the University of Nottingham, are evaluating the therapeutic potential of the nematode that causes it, Necator americanus, for patients with multiple sclerosis.

To do this, they conducted a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, involving 71 people, aged 18 to 61 years, with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, the most common type, or progressive secondary. The researchers applied a dressing with 25 larvae of the parasite to the arm of half of the participants, for 30 minutes. This procedure mimics the natural process of infection. The remaining 50 percent received purified water as a placebo. After 9 months, all subjects followed a treatment to eliminate the nematodes.

According to the results, published by the journal JAMA Neurology, the presence of the parasites did not significantly alter the course of the disease, since the total number of new lesions was similar in both groups. However, half of the treated patients did not develop any new lesions, compared to 25 percent in the placebo group.

In addition, infected subjects had an increased number of regulatory T lymphocytes (Tregs), a subpopulation of T lymphocytes that inhibits the inflammatory response of the immune system. In fact, multiple sclerosis is characterized by a decrease in Tregs and an increase in proinflammatory T lymphocytes, whose action contributes to the destruction of myelin that covers the neuronal axons and the consequent appearance of neurological symptoms. Therefore, Pritchard and his collaborators postulate that the increase in Tregs, induced by nematodes, could benefit patients.

For the authors, the finding also corroborates the so-called “hygiene hypothesis”. It proposes that exposure to certain infectious agents, such as parasitic worms, protects the body from inflammatory diseases, including multiple sclerosis. Thus, they highlight that in countries where parasite infection affects a large part of the population, patients develop mild forms of multiple sclerosis.

However, they are cautious about the results of this preliminary study and highlight the need to repeat the trial, to treat a larger number of participants, for a longer time.

Marta Pulido Salgado

