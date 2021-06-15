Parasites’ Park Seo Joon Could Join Cast Of The Marvels

One more star joins the cast than expected The marvels. The sequel to Captain Marvel – 60% will be a team effort between three of the female protagonists of the MCU saga, but that does not mean that it will not have new talent for the franchise. This is exactly why the latest cast report indicates that the Korean actor Park seon joon has landed a role in the production.

According to the Starnews Korea news portal, the actor Park seon joon, who they surely remember in Parasites – 100% as the college friend of the protagonist who gets him a job with the wealthy Park family, he has received a role in The marvels. Obviously, this is not an official confirmation so you have to be cautious. However, given the studio’s emphasis on diversifying its cast, it wouldn’t be a surprise.

He would be one of the new talents that the saga would present. The report does not indicate his role in the film, but it is known that filming will begin soon, so it is true that we will surely have a confirmation in the following weeks. The actor is a television star in his native country where he has been working on popular Korean soap operas for several years. This would be his first role in an American saga.

Details about the plot of The Marvels are also scarce. It is known that along with Brie Larson, who will return as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris will return as Monica Rambeau, the daughter of her best friend and who gained powers by crossing the alternate reality of WandaVision several times – 95%. Similarly, we will see Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Mrs. Marvel, for the second time in that film after she debuted in her own television series later this year.

That film will be directed by filmmaker Nia DaCosta. And the little we know about her is that it will take place in space because the last time we saw Monica she had a conversation with a Skrull who told her that they needed her help outside the planet and who it was Carol who had called for her. Kamala, on the other hand, is a passionate fan of Larson’s character and it is still unknown how she will get her powers and what her first season on Disney Plus will be about. What is a fact is that soon he will also travel to space to help these other two superheroines.

What we also know is that The marvelsAlong with Thor: Love and Thunder, they will keep the saga’s spatial dimension in their sights while on Earth it will be Spider-Man, Captain America, Wanda and Doctor Strange who will have to keep the peace. How they will relate to each other, and when we will see all the MCU heroes together again, remains a mystery, but one that will surely soon be more clarified as their titles delayed by the pandemic are released.

The marvels is scheduled to premiere in November 2022. For now, female power will be represented by Black Widow, which arrives the first week of July, while the Asian community will do the same with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the middle. of September. And finally we will see all kinds of new heroes in Eternals, a film also of cosmic dimensions that will hit theaters in mid-November.

