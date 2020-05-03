Hollywood has decided to open up to international talent definitively by giving the South Korean film ‘Parasites’ the jackpot of the night, in addition to the award for best director for Bong Joon-Ho, the one for the best original screenplay and the one for the best international film, defeating how it was foreseeable to ‘Pain and Glory’ by Pedro Almodóvar. There was also no luck for the rest of the Spanish nominees and Antonio Banderas saw Joaquin Phoenix rise with the most sung statuette of the night for his role in ‘Joker’ and the ‘Klaus’ team saw Pixar re-establish itself as the best animated film thanks to ‘Toy Story 4’. Renée Zellweger won the statuette as best actress, while Brad Pitt and Laura Dern did the same as supporting actors, in a gala dominated by the feminist claim.

Capital surprise at the Oscars gala: South Korean ‘Parasites’Has taken over the favorite‘ 1917 ’and has ended 92 years of mastery of English-language films. Bong Joon-Ho He has been the great winner of the night, winning the most important award, that of best director, best original screenplay and best international film, but above all, making the Hollywood Academy open its doors to films shot outside its borders and in a Language other than English, cinema with subtitles is in luck.

#Oscars Moment: @ParasiteMovie wins for Best Picture. pic.twitter.com/AokyBdIzl5 – The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

‘1917’, the great favorite, has had to be consoled with three technical awards, sound, photography and special effects, while Martin Scorsese It could seem like the big loser, since ‘The Irishman’ has gone empty in a gala that has distributed many awards, but, thanks to Joon-Ho, the ceremony has become a kind of vindication of his figure as best director alive … Despite his viral nap during the performance of Eminem.

Best actors

#Oscars Moment: Renée Zellweger wins Best Actress for her work in @JudyGarlandFilm. pic.twitter.com/ZkciWT0d2u – The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Beyond the historic triumph of ‘Parasites’, the gala has left several interesting moments such as the speech of Joaquin Phoenix after winning the award for best actor for ‘Joker’, a vindictive speech with the environment and our relationship with animals, which, however, had its most emotional moment when he remembered his deceased brother, River Phoenix.

#Oscars Moment: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for his work in @jokermovie. pic.twitter.com/M8ryZGKGHV – The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

The ceremony has been done without a presenter again but it has been quite agile, with a powerful musical introduction by Janelle Monae that already indicated to us the weight that the musical performances were going to have in it, not only with the interpretation of the five nominated songs but with Eminem’s surprise performance with ‘Lose Yourself’, the song that earned him an Oscar 18 years ago and that he did not collect at the time, in addition to being able to see Billie eilish, with his brother Finneas on the piano, make a version of the ‘Yesterday’ of the Beatles during an ‘In Memoriam’ that has ended, how could it be otherwise, with a memory to Kirk Douglas, of which, during the rest of the ceremony, only remembered Tom Hanks who said goodbye saying “I am also Spartacus”.

The presenters

Among the presenters, the initial monologue with two former gala hosts, Steve Martin and Chris Rock, which have marked the level of protest in the face of the low presence of female nominations, (a claim that has once again led Natalie Portman with his cape named after several directors who could have been nominated) and the duo formed by Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig that they have earned the right to present next year’s gala, despite Billie Eilish’s expressive gestures. Brad Pitt was the first to win an Oscar for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Tarantino, while the second was to see how Segio Pablos He couldn’t take the Oscar from the almighty Pixar with the remarkable ‘Klaus’. Shortly after, there was a Spanish presence with the brief appearance of Gisela performing 10 seconds of the song from ‘Frozen 2’ along with many other Giselas from different countries. The funniest thing about the matter, beyond the horrible song, was that when she sang they put it in Spanish and when the Mexican did they put it in Spanish …

Netflix, the great forgotten

Regarding the rest of prizes, the Academy has shown that it has no love for Netflix movies, even if they are signed by Martin Scorsese, the fact that Taika Waititi took the Oscar for the script adapted by ‘JoJo Rabbit’ over ‘The Irishman’ it sounded like a bad joke, but then they made up for it by rewarding Bong Joon-Ho as the original script giving hope to the revolution that would eventually take place in the end . Surely it will not be the usual thing to be repeated, but the message has been clear, Hollywood has definitely opened the doors to international films. They couldn’t possibly have chosen a better time to do it now that their president wants to build walls.

All prizes:

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, for ‘Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood’

Best Animated Film: ‘Toy Story 4’, No Luck for ‘Klaus’

Best Animated Short Film: ‘Hair Love’

Best Original Screenplay: Bong Joon-Ho and Han Jin Won for ‘Parasites’

Best Adapted Screenplay: Taika Waititi for ‘JoJo Rabbit’

Best Short Fiction: ‘The Neighbors’ Widow’

Best Production Design: ‘Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood’

Best Costume Design: ‘Little Women’

Best Documentary Film: ‘American Factory’

Best Documentary Short: ‘Learning to Skate in a War Zone If You Are a Woman’

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, for ‘Story of a Marriage’

Best Sound Editing: ‘Le Mans’66’

Best Sound: ‘1917’

Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins, for ‘1917’

Best Editing: ‘Le Mans 66’

Best Special Effects: ‘1917’

Best Makeup and Hair Stylist: ‘The Scandal’

Best International Film: ‘Parasites’

Best Soundtrack: Hildur Gudnadotir, for ‘Joker’

Best Original Song: Elton John and Bernie Taupin, ‘I’m gonna loe me again’ from ‘Rocketman’

Best Director: Bong Joon-Ho, for ‘Parasites’

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, for ‘Joker’

Best Actress: Renée Zellweger

Best Picture: ‘Parasites’

