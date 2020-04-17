Paranoid Android, one of the most prestigious Android ROMs, has been updated with new features once again, including support for many of the aspects that we have been seeing for a while in the smartphone market and that are increasingly common in the bulk of the market.

That a ROM of this magnitude is updated is always good news, especially when it does it this way, since Paranoid Android Quartz is here to bring Android 10 to many devices, with a huge list of functionalities that complement pure Android and that can make the phone perform better than with the original ROM.

Paranoid Android Quartz arrives loaded with news

Yes, Paranoid Android is back loaded with news and with Android 10 behind him to improve the performance of a few devices, and add a few options in passing to offer an experience that improves and replaces the one offered by the original manufacturer’s ROM, which includes:

Google apps included

April 2020 security patch

Support for updates via OTA

Adaptive Playback

Video stabilization (Gimbal mode)

SafetyNet (most devices)

Screen recorder

Support for fingerprint reader on screen

Pulse Notifications

Gestures with the screen off

Gesture support

Vibration adaptation

Extended vibration system (OnePlus devices).

Support for Alert Slider (OnePlus devices).

OTS On The Spot mode

Pocket mode

Fast charge indicator

Quick setting gesture with one finger

Extended reset menu

Double tap to suspend

Long press on volume keys to skip song

Volume panel where the buttons are located

Statusbar adjusted by device

Navigation bar customization

Lock screen security enhancements

Quick Adjust Caffeine

Extended screenshot

Wi-Fi settings, restrictions and VPN by application

Screen capture gesture with three fingers

Support for drop-down camera

Based on CAF LA.UM.8.2.r1-04200-sdm660.0 tag.

As you can see, this ROM comes with ** quite interesting things, like SafetyNet, ** which makes installing it not a problem with Netflix or Google Pay, which are the two most popular applications related to this certification. So if you want to try it, you have little reason not to.

At the moment this ROM is available for a few devices, but the Paranoid Android team is working on making it compatible with more devices, reason why it is possible that your smartphone enters the list in the future. At the moment, you can install it on these terminals:

ASUS ZenFone Pro Max M2

ASUS ZenFone Pro Max M1

Essential Phone

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 6 and 6T

OnePlus 3 and 3T

Xiaomi Redmi 5

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 6

And currently, it is certain that the team is working in taking it to the following mobiles:

OnePlus 5 and 5T

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro

POCOPHONE F1

Sony Xperia XZ2 and Sony Xperia XZ2 Dual

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact and Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact Dual

Sony Xperia XZ3 and Sony Xperia XZ3 Dual

Xiaomi Mi 9T and Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

If you want to install Paranoid Android to test it, just go to its blog and click on the name of your device to download the ROM in XDA, where you will also find the installation instructions.

