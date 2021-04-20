Paraná ends soybean harvest and sees worse conditions in second corn harvest

SÃO PAULO, Apr 20 (Reuters) – Paraná, Brazil’s second-largest producer of grains and oilseeds after Mato Grosso, ended the 2020/21 soybean harvest but saw a deterioration in the quality of the second corn crop in the face of dry weather, the Department of Rural Economy (Deral) said on Tuesday.

Until last week, Paraná had harvested 98% of the soybean area and planted 99% of the second corn crop. Now, 100% of oilseed fields have already been harvested in the state, which still has 1% of the projected area with winter grain to be planted, according to the local Department of Agriculture.

Due to drier weather since the end of March, something that should continue for most of this week, Paraná continues to see a deterioration in the quality of the second corn crop.

In the weekly comparison, the agency linked to the state government reduced the total of areas classified as good from 76% to 62%. The surfaces in average conditions went from 21% to 31%, while the crops considered bad – with the possibility of loss – rose from 3% to 7%.

The summer corn harvest reached 95%, down from 92% the previous week.

The second corn crop in Paraná is estimated at 13.38 million tons, according to Deral’s March forecast, compared to the 13.55 million projected the previous month and 11.9 million tons in the previous cycle, according to the Department.

Paraná’s soybean harvest in 2020/21 was estimated at 20.09 million tons, compared to 20.78 million tons in 2019/20.

(By Roberto Samora; Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)