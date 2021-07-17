Paramount + will produce the series ‘Rise of the Pink Ladies’, prequel to ‘Grease’

The series, which will be a musical comedy, focuses on the original Pink Ladies: Rizzo, Marty, Frenchy and Jan, four marginalized young people who are fed up with the established and dare to have fun on their own terms causing moral panic. The story takes place four years before Sandy and Danny’s torrid romance at Rydell High.

The first season of the broadcast will feature 10 chapters that were written and produced by Atypical and Transparent creator and student Annabel Oakes. The executive producers of the series are Marty Bowen and Erik Feig, both are also working on Summer Lovin, the prequel to the film classic Grease by Paramount Pictures.

At the end of 2020 it was confirmed that HBO Max had purchased the rights to the series Rydell High, which was intended to be an experience similar to High School Musical; however, plans changed when Casey Bloys was promoted to head of content for HBO Max.

The series is expected to feature new themes for the Pink Ladies as it deals with the early years of Rizzo, Jan, Marty, and Frenchy. Although it is also estimated that the public, both fans of the film as well as new viewers, listen to the classic songs. The rights to the lyrics and melodies were withheld from HBO Max, but Paramount TV Studios hoped to reach an agreement to obtain them.