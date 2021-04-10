Paramount publishes its calendar for the next few years

Paramount Pictures is preparing surprising titles for 2022 and 2023. The company announced its calendar for these years.

With some delays, advances and surprises comes the calendar of Paramount Pictures, which includes a long list of blockbusters, of which it has been said quite recently.

The great delays

Thus, the production company communicated that it will take a little longer than expected to launch films such as Mission Impossible 7 and 8. What’s more, Top Gun: Maverick it will also come out after what was wanted.

That said, these are the modifications that the aforementioned tapes underwent in terms of their premiere day:

Top Gun: Maverick – November 19, 2021 (would launch on July 2, 2021) Mission Impossible 7 – May 27, 2022 (imagined to be seen on November 19, 2021) Mission Impossible 8 – July 7, 2023 (planned for November 4, 2022)

One of the curiosities of the situation that Paramount is going through is that Tom Cruise will be one of the most linked to the events. The actor is the main protagonist of the three productions in question.

Advancement

However, not all of the brand’s projects saw the yellow pause light, rather GI Joe: Snake Eyes, a spin-off of the franchise, was advanced to July 23, 2021. The feature film awaited its release on October 22.

For its part, some of Paramount’s future works remain highly enigmatic. Several of them were also affected by chronological adjustment.

Clear example of the above is Dungeons and Dragons, which will now be released in March 2023.

The surprises

Apart from this, the firm put an end to many rumors and confirmed several of the creations it is working on.

A new Star trek will be seen on June 9, 2023. Also, a work on the Bee gees and another without a headline starring Ryan reynolds Y John krasinski they will be produced for the same year.

