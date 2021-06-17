Paramount + presents the characters of the ‘Star Trek’ series for children – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Paramount + revealed the new characters for Star Trek: Prodigy, the first series in the franchise designed for a child audience, which will focus on a group of extraterrestrial teenagers. In the story set in the year 2383, young people must learn to work together to use an abandoned spaceship and go on adventures in the Delta Quadrant.

The streaming platform announced that actress Kate Mulgrew will join the project to give life to Captain Janeway, while Ella Purnell will play Gwyn, “a 17-year-old Vau N’Akat who grew up on the shadowy mining planet of his father and grew up dreaming of exploring the stars, ”according to information from Paramount.

Dee Bradley Baker will play Murf, a character whose species and age are unknown but claim to be “an endearing and indestructible stain with curiously good timing and an insatiable appetite for ship parts.”

“In Star Trek: Prodigy, Jason Mantzoukas will play Jankom Pog, a 16-year-old Tellarite who likes to be in the middle of arguments. Brett Gray will be Dal, a 17-year-old boy whose species is not known either and who even in the most difficult moments clings tightly to his unwavering hope, “says his description.

Rylee Alazraqui joins the project by playing Rok-Tahk, “an unusually bright eight-year-old Brikar who is a bit shy, but not when it comes to her love of animals.”

Angus Imrie will be Zero “a Medusan: a non-corporeal, genderless and energy-based way of life. As others would go crazy to see his true self, Zero wears a self-made containment suit to protect others. “