Los Angeles (USA), May 28 . .- Paramount studio and entertainment company Sega Sammy are preparing a sequel to “Sonic the Hedgehog” (2020), the film that brought adventures to the big screen. of the most famous hedgehog in the world of video games.

Variety magazine assured this Thursday that this continuation will be under the supervision of the heads of the first film: Jeff Fowler will return to be the director and Pat Casey and Josh Miller will return as screenwriters.

At the moment no details have been released about the cast of this new movie.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” premiered in mid-February, which managed to avoid the pandemic and the closing of the cinemas, and in its tour of the theaters, shortened however by the coronavirus, it obtained 307 million dollars in revenue.

With this good result, “Sonic the Hedgehog” gave Paramount a breather, a studio that had recently accumulated stumbling blocks as loud as “Terminator: Dark Fate” or “Gemini Man” (both from 2019).

The Sega hedgehog, who had the voice of Ben Schwartz in the original version of this film, had to fight in this film against Dr. Robotnik / Eggman, played by Jim Carrey.

“Every character has to have an origin, but in the case of Robotnik I think there is no answer to that question in the video game, so I had to start looking for it,” Carrey explained at a press conference in Los Angeles (USA). ) For the release of this movie, which also featured James Marsden.

“When I discovered it was going to be the voice, it was a great challenge because I played that game for a long time and I loved it,” said Ben Schwartz, who became very popular for his crazy character Jean-Ralphio in “Parks and Recreation”

The production of “Sonic the Hedgehog” was not entirely easy since, after the presentation of the first trailer, the film team had to redesign the animation of its protagonist after criticism from fans for the hyper-realistic and updated appearance of the hedgehog.

.