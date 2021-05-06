Paramount Plus plans to exclusively release one movie a week starting in 2022

It is not yet available in Spain, but another of the large production companies and distributors such as Paramount already has its own streaming platform. It’s Paramount Plus, owned by the American multinational media company ViacomCBS, and it was launched on March 4 in the United States, Canada and several countries in Latin America. Among his plans is to release a movie a week from 2002, in addition to other contents in scoop.

This has been announced Bob bakish, CEO of ViacomCBS, at the same time that he has advanced that this summer will already have a blockbuster that will be released directly on your platform as is Infinite directed by Antoine fuqua. A science fiction and intrigue story based on the novel by Mr. Eric Maikranz The Reincarnationist Papers, and starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor, around a series of people who have the gift to be able to remember their past lives. The premiere, postponed in theaters for September, will probably take place on the content platform at the end of June.

“Indeed, we will soon launch a marketing campaign with a mountain of films, we will launch hundreds of new films that we are adding to Paramount +, including blockbusters and exclusive original content “Bakish explained in statements collected by The Hollywood Reporter.

Regarding the titles released in cinemas they would shorten the deadlines between the different exhibition windows. One of them would be A quiet place 2 (in Spanish cinemas it is planned to June 18), and that in the United States (where it would arrive on the big screens on May 28) it would be available online 45 days later.

Paramount + will draw on content from CBS, Comedy Central, MTV (which includes Pluto TV), Nickelodeon, Showtime and Paramount Pictures, and has also reached an agreement with MGM. In its catalog of classics or recent productions there will be sagas such as those of The Godfather, James bond, Mission Impossible, Transformers, Paranormal Activity, John wick, and in proposed series such as those of The Good Fight, Star Trek: Discovery, Dexter or Homeland, in addition to sports and news broadcasts.

“People love movies (…) One original movie per week will be one exciting movie per week. “, Bakish ventured to affirm about the news project every week starting next year.