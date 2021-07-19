Paramount + orders ‘Grease’ prequel series

Paramount Television Studios has greenlit a prequel series to the 1978 musical classic ‘Grease’, a story that Deadline says will take by title ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’. The series, which will reach Paramount +, will have a first season of 10 episodes that apparently began production a few weeks ago.

We are talking about a whole musical classic starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as Danny and Sandy, two high school teenagers who come from completely opposite worlds. He is a cocky and insensitive boy, while she is a sweet girl from Australia, something that does not prevent love from arising between them.

The prequel series will be set four years before the original film, with the story focused on four outcast girls who, fed up with not being respected, dare to have fun on their own terms, triggering a provocative moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

Of course, the original movie featured these four girls in their senior years of high school, with Rizzo, Frenchy, Marty, and Jan acting as members of the Pink Ladies. However, the medium points out that the spin-off series actually have new characters.

The project will be written, created and produced by Annabel Oakes (‘Atypical’), in turn showrunner. Marty Bowen will executive produce through Temple Hill, with Erik Feig doing the same for Picturestart.