Paramount + gathers top Latino talents for their arrival

The Oscar nominees, Demián Bichir and Frida Torresblanco, as well as Latin American actors of the moment, join the projects that Paramount + has in mind for its international opening.

The streaming industry is increasingly competitive. Each company has made extraordinary plays, alliances and signings in order to stay with the public. In the middle of that scuffle, Paramount + did not want to be left behind and planned a whole repertoire of potential successes for his recent arrival at Latin America. The local stars of the moment and luxury producers are on board.

With its recent arrival in the center and south of the continent, the platform aims to create premium content with regional talent. This has been published by the same company, which advanced a list of projects in progress.

For them, the company obtained agreements with the most famous directors, producers and actors of Hispano-America Y Brazil. These productions are expected to start arriving from the third quarter of 2021.

“Our primary focus is bringing together the best storytellers from around the world to create locally relevant stories that resonate with our subscribers. We are honored to partner with top content creators and world-renowned talent to add even more value to our incredible offering, ”he commented JC Acosta, President of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas.

Projects

Among the study plans are two starring Diego Boneta, who played Luis Miguel in his biographical series of Netflix. These titles will be The Great Wave Y At midnight. The latter will be produced by Fred berger, producer of La La Land, film nominated for an Oscar and winner of several statuettes.

In addition, the nominee for Academy Award, Demián Bichir (Godzilla vs. Kong), will star in the adaptation of the popular novelist JG Ballard, who wrote works such as Crash Y High-Rise, which were brought to the big screen. In fact, the last one was starring Tom Hiddleston Y Jeremy irons.

Bichir was part of prominent films such as Alien: Covenant and La Monja

On the other hand, documentaries were prepared inspired by the lives of Brazilian athletes such as the soccer player Hadrian and the fighter of UFC, Anderson Silva.