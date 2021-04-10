Paramount delays again ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and the next installments of ‘Mission: Impossible’

Paramount Pictures has officially announced the delayed release dates for three of its major projects going forward. Curiously, all three are starring Tom Cruise, as we talk about the sequel ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘, whose premiere runs from July this year to November 19, and the two future installments of’ Mission: Impossible ‘, which are delayed for several months.

Written and directed by Christopher Mcquarrie, the movie ‘Mission: Impossible 7‘To finally arrive on Memorial Day weekend on May 27, 2022, taking on the also Lionsgate action movie,’ John Wick: Chapter 4 ‘. For his part, ‘Mission: Impossible 8‘goes from November 4, 2022 to July 7, 2023, in a production that will begin immediately after Cruise finishes his promotional work with the sequel to’ Top Gun ‘.

Christopher McCarried directs this new installment starring among others Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny and Essai Morales. After the critical and commercial success of the latest installments, the screenwriter and director signed a new agreement with Paramount to return to take charge of the next two films of lasaga led by Cruise as agent Ethan Hunt, rejecting other offers from major studios.

Skydance Media, who joined the franchise in its fourth installment, ‘Mission: Impossible. Ghost Protocol ‘, will also be part of the production of the two future films in this saga that spans almost 25 years and six films. The latest installment released in 2018, ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’, has a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and more than $ 790 million raised worldwide.

Regarding the sequel to the film starring Tom Cruise in 1986, it has the direction of Joseph Kosinski and the protagonism again of Cruise along with Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris. This time, faced with an uncertain future and the ghosts of his past, Maverick finds himself embroiled in a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the utmost sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly.