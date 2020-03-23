Paramount brings forward the premiere in the American homes of ‘Sonic. The movie ‘

After becoming the highest grossing video game movie of the past month of February, Paramount Pictures has announced that ‘Sonic. The movie‘arrive in advance to their digital platforms on March 31. The reason is the same alleged by other major studies such as Disney, Sony, Universal or Warner Bros., that is, the confinement that forces families to stay home to maintain a social distance that prevents the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, Paramount has announced that the film based on the famous Sega video game series, one of the best-selling in the world, will be available in stores in its 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD versions from May 19, 2020 .

This decision comes after Disney released ‘Frozen 2’ three months ahead of schedule on Disney + and is set to do the same with ‘Onward,’ which will launch on its platform on April 3. In addition, Universallanz last Friday on platforms such as Apple, Amazon and Sky (and at the “doctor” price of $ 19.99) ‘The Invisible Man’, ‘The Hunt’ and ‘Emma’, while STX did the same with ‘The Gentlemen: The Lords of the Mafia ‘, Sony with’ Bloodshot ‘and Warner Bros. have significantly advanced the online releases of’ Question of Justice ‘and’ Birds of Prey ‘.

Initially the film’s release was scheduled for last November, but after very negative criticism from fans regarding the character’s design, Paramount delayed the release to February 14 with the aim of redesigning Sonic and adjusting it better. to his appearance in video games. The movement worked, as the critics turned positive and the film ended up grossing more than $ 300 million at the worldwide box office in just one month.

Directed by Jeff Fowlery starring James Marsden and Jim Carrey, in this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and Tom (Marsden), his new close friend, join forces to defend the planet against the evil Dr. Robotnik (Carrey) and his plans to take over of the world.