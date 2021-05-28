Paramount + announces original productions with Diego Boneta and Demián Bichir – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

– The streaming platform Paramount Plus announced the local original productions that will be part of its catalog from the third quarter of the year, in which Mexican artists such as Diego Boneta, Demián Bichir and Mariana Treviño stand out.

La gran ola and At Midnight will be the two productions with which Diego Boneta, actor of Luis Miguel, the series (2018), will participate for the platform that arrived in Latin America last March.

The first is a biographical series based on the life of the Mexican surfer Carlos “Coco” Nogales, considered one of the best in the world, in which Boneta will embody his tough beginnings in Mexico City, until his days of fame and glory. .

While in the movie At Midnight, Boneta will be the protagonist of a romantic comedy in which two young people decide not to fall in love.

The film is produced by Three Amigos, from Boneta, together with Fred Berger (La La Land, 2016) and Teorema, the company of Michel Franco (Nuevo Orden, 2020) and Eréndira Núñez Larios, among others.

The list of upcoming releases amounts to 20 titles, including Bichir (Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021) as producer and director in JG Ballar Adaptation, a series written by Mexican journalist Juan Villoro.

This follows Ted and Alice’s love story as it portrays the violence and danger journalists face every day when covering the drug war in Mexico and the United States.

The list also contains the series Cecilia, starring Treviño (Club de Cuervos, 2015) and Dr. Ballí, a documentary series made by journalist and documentary maker Diego Enrique Osorno, based on the life of Alfredo Ballí, a Monterrey doctor convicted of having murdered his wife.

Among the Brazilian productions that were announced, is Río Shore, which reproduces the Jersey Shore format in the United States and Acapulco Shore in Mexico, as well as the series Adriano el Emperador and Las followers.

Marley & Mirko and Manos arriba chef will be some of the Argentine productions that will reach the platform and the premiere of the feature film “Nieva en Benidorm” is expected, a Spanish drama co-produced by VIS and El Deseo, producer of Pedro Almodóvar.

The list also contains the series Cecilia, starring Treviño (Club de Cuervos, 2015) and Dr. Ballí, a documentary series made by journalist and documentary maker Diego Enrique Osorno, based on the life of Alfredo Ballí, a Monterrey doctor convicted of having murdered his wife.

Among the Brazilian productions that were announced, is Río Shore, which reproduces the Jersey Shore format in the United States and Acapulco Shore in Mexico, as well as the series Adriano el Emperador and Las followers.

Marley & Mirko and Manos arriba chef will be some of the Argentine productions that will reach the platform and the premiere of the feature film “Nieva en Benidorm” is expected, a Spanish drama co-produced by VIS and El Deseo, producer of Pedro Almodóvar.

Source: However