Paramount announces news in its calendar of upcoming releases (in theaters)

Paramount Pictures remains essentially a motion picture distributor. Although in recent months it has not seemed so after having gotten rid of the distribution of films such as ‘El Rey de Zamunda’, ‘Without remorse’ or ‘The Tomorrow War’ in favor of a streaming platform that was not their own. , Paramount +, present that I know for the moment only in the United States.

Anyway, yesterday the distributor announced new release dates (always for the United States) of a good part of its future releases in cinemas, which we detail below. Interestingly, only three of them star Tom Cruise.

Click on the title of each film to expand information. Titles in italics are for movies that have not had their release dates changed.

New US Release Dates for Paramount Pictures:

‘A Quiet Place 2’ – May 28, 2021

‘Snake Eyes: The Origin‘- July 23, 2021 (before October 22, 2021)

‘Infinite’ – September 24, 2021

Jackass 4‘- October 22, 2021 (before September 3, 2021)

‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ – November 5, 2021

‘Top Gun: Maverick‘- November 19, 2021 (before July 2, 2021)

‘Scream’ – January 14, 2022

‘Steve and the Monster League’ – February 18, 2022

‘Sonic. The movie 2 ‘- April 8, 2022

‘Mission: Impossible 7‘- May 27, 2022 (before November 19, 2021)

‘Untitled Bee Gees Movie‘- November 4, 2022 (New)

‘Dungeons and dragons‘- March 3, 2023 (before May 27, 2022)

‘Untitled Star Trek Movie‘- June 9, 2023 (New)

‘Mission: Impossible 8‘- July 7, 2023 (before November 4, 2022)

‘The Shrinking of Treehorn‘- November 10, 2023 (New)

‘Imaginary Friends‘- November 17, 2023 (New)