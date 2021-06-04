Paramount + announces cheap subscription with ads

The streaming war just keeps getting more interesting. Gone are the days when Netflix was one of the few options on the market. In a world with increasing proposals, platforms try to compete by lowering the price of subscriptions by adding advertising to their content. HBO Max recently presented its economic plan; now it is the turn of Paramount +, which comes with a very attractive price.

The Paramount + ad-free plan is priced at $ 10 per month. The new proposal, with ads, will be offered for only $ 5 per month, that is, half of what the regular service costs. However, it is not just about commercials, the cheapest version, according to The Verge, will have some less content and will lack offline downloads.

For example, in the case of the United States, the regular plan includes coverage of local and national news by CBSN and CBS live. The economic plan, for its part, it only includes national news from CBSN. It also has less coverage of sporting events.

Paramount +, the home of hit content

Beyond sports and informational coverage, both Paramount + plans will feature the same series and movies from the platform. Of course, subscribers to the $ 10 plan will not be able to get rid of advertising for live television shows, for obvious reasons.

Regarding the contents, you can find productions of studies such as CBS, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, and Paramount Pictures. Inside the package are titles like The Godfather and Star Trek. Movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 will also arrive a few days after their theatrical release.

Paramount + has been available since March 2021 in the United States, some Nordic countries, Australia and 18 Latin American countries, including Mexico and Argentina. Nevertheless, the “cheap” subscription with advertising is available only to users in the United States.

The streaming platform has not yet reached Spain. Everything seems to indicate that it will arrive sometime before 2022, but it is difficult to predict exactly. In fact, executives at Paramount + parent ViacomCBS have not provided details.

