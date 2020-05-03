Related news

The most recognized ‘value’ manager in the Spanish market has experienced a hectic first quarter. And maybe I could have missed a golden opportunity. Francisco García Paramés has undone all its investment in Gilead Sciences, the American pharmacist who seems to be gaining an advantage in finding a cure for coronavirus.

The sale is one more in the list of 14 divestments that the four equity funds in the Cobas AM catalog, the manager founded by Paramés in 2016, have carried out in the first three months of the year. However, it could become the most painful. Regardless of the exact moment in which the sale of Gilead took place, the pharmaceutical company has registered a rise of 10% in April.

Paramés has not yet proven this upturn motivated by the progressive advances of your drug remdesivir as a possible treatment against Covid-19. Furthermore, the manager explains in the quarterly report of the Cobas Grandes Compañías fund sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), which proceeded with the sale because the company “has already done its defensive work against the market”. And the Galician explains it: it was the one that “had the greatest positive contribution” to the vehicle in the first quarter, although this was reduced to a stunted 0.2% in the period.

Cobas Grandes Compañías is characterized by having an exposure of at least 70% to international companies with a minimum capitalization of 4,000 million euros. The documentation sent by Cobas AM to the supervisor indicate a last position of 396,000 euros in the pharmaceutical, 1.91% of what was its equity at the end of 2019. A participation significantly less than 2.45% of the portfolio accumulated in the full premiere of this fund.

It is also the case that in this fund there have only been two more investment outlets compared to the much more hectic quarter that the rest of the Cobas AM catalog has experienced. The French ‘teleco’ Iliad and the US oil tanker International Seaways have been the others. These two withdrawals have given way to the incorporation of the Hong Kong holding CK Hutchison and the Spanish oil company Repsol.

Double direction for Repsol

The incorporation of the one chaired by Antonio Brufau into the fund basket of large international listed companies is striking, since the company has lost its place in the Cobas Iberia portfolio, the fund of the manager specialized in the markets of Spain and Portugal. Without further explanation in the communication sent to the CNMV, a position that covered 1.23% of its assets between shares and rights disappears.

In the Iberian vehicle of Paramés they also lose their place ArcelorMittal, Acerinox, CaixaBank, Indra and the Portuguese Sonae Industry. In return, the automobile has entered Cie Automotive, realestate Lar Spain and the media group Rush. The Galician already had other positions in the sectors that these three listed companies represent: Gestamp in motor; Aedas Homes, Insur, Quabit and Metrovacesa in the brick, as well as Vocento in communication.

Mistrust in banking

The withdrawal of the Catalan bank does have an explanation in the documentation sent by Paramés and his team to the CNMV. “We have made sales in some businesses where the future has become significantly shadowed, as is the banking sector ”, he comments before specifying that what was harvested with these steps per box has been invested“ in securities that have suffered similar falls, but where we see a clearer future evolution and a more diversified risk in other countries ”.

As for the Cobas Selección, made up of the companies in which Paramés has the most conviction, two Spanish women become protagonists. Enters Sacyr, with a weight of 0.41% and loses his position Unicaja, that last quarter brought together a testimonial 0.04% of its assets.

It so happens that the Andalusian bank continues to be part of the portfolio of the Iberian fund, where it represents 2.07% of the assets, while the construction company has lightened its weight in this vehicle, where it still holds 3.55%.

At Cobas International, which has an 80% exposure to securities from markets outside the Iberian Peninsula, a total of six outputs and two inputs have occurred, movements that have also been replicated in the Selection. The ones that become part of its portfolio are the American Affiliated Managers Group and the French Fnac Darty. The shares of Owens-Illinois, Amorepacific Group, Kongsberg, Catcher Technology, CIR and Euronav are no longer gaining the trust of the nicknamed ‘Spanish Warren Buffett’.

Hit the ‘value’

Among all this wobble of portfolios, Paramés comments that “some wonder why this crisis has affected our prices so much when business is not affected.” And he acknowledges: “We have no answer to that question”.

The manager regrets that “the market in times of extreme crisis is irrational and it is difficult to escape it.” Later, he adds that “we can complain about the unfairness of the situation, but only with patience end up adjusting the ratings“

All a declaration of intent for some participants who have suffered falls of between 42.5% and 22.6% in the first quarter of the year. A time in which, however, Paramés has managed to gain the loyalty of his followers.

