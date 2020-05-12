Related news

Manager Francisco García Paramés debuts his most committed side in the middle of the coronavirus crisis. With him at the forefront, the promoters and shareholders of Cobas AM have launched Global Social Impact Investments, a new manager specializing in social impact funds that has just received authorization from the supervisor.

The new manager will start with the management of the Global Social Impact Fund, which until now was managed by FIA, of the Farad Group. The focus of this fund is in Sub-Saharan Africa, although the objective is to be able to expand its scope of investment and impact to Latin America, according to Global Social Impact Investments.

In the current context of economic, social and health crisis, those responsible for the new manager have announced that “the constitution of a European Social Entrepreneurship Fund (FESE) is already being processed to invest in social enterprises in national territory“

From philanthropy to investment

The president of Global Social Impact Investments will be María Ángeles León, co-founder of the Open Value Foundation, another of the initiatives that emerged in the orbit of Cobas. The expert explained that, “after many years of philanthropy, we have verified that, to generate development, we need the same tool that generates growth in the developed world: investment ”.

This is the philosophy that impact funds follow, which have gained prominence with the investment industry’s commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) contemplated in the 2030 Agenda. In this sense, these investment vehicles pursue the double objective of generating a positive financial return for their participants and a beneficial social and environmental impact for the whole of society and local communities.

From the new management firm it is pointed out that “they generally invest in companies in early or growing phases that are contributing to the improvement of the living conditions of vulnerable groups or disadvantaged communities“

The general director of the firm, Arturo García Alonso, points to the ambitions with which the project was born. “Our objective is consolidate ourselves as a benchmark in social impact investment ”, comments the confidence man from Paramés.

Boosting sustainability

Given the current situation generated by the expansion of the Covid-19, investment managers have noted the increasingly clamorous claim that the return to normality should pass through greater sustainability also in finance.

In addition to the principles of sustainable investment, the greatest concern for these aspects on the part of younger generations who are beginning to make their first savings and investment decisions and the move to the background of other activist initiatives are promoting initiatives of this type.

