Paramedics arrested for sexual abuse

MEXICO CITY. Policemen of the Secretariat of Citizen Security Gustavo A. Madero, two paramedics in the San Pedro Zacatenco neighborhood, were arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 25-year-old woman.

The events occurred when the operators of the Northern Command and Control Center They alerted the officers of attacks on a person in Poniente 128, Nueva Vallejo neighborhood.

The victim told them that, feeling bad, he asked for an ambulance; When she arrived, the two paramedics, aged 31 and 29, took her up to take her to the hospital.

She reported that on the way they verbally insulted her and abused her, then they took her down and fled. The agents intercepted them on Manizales Street.

The 31-year-old detainee has an income in the prison system this year for family violence.

EXECUTE FIFTH ORDER OF CATCH AGAINST TUNGÜÍ

The Investigative Police of the local Attorney General’s Office completed, in the North Prison, the fifth arrest warrant against Edgar Tungüí for illegal use of powers and powers.

According to the investigations, after 19S the former Commissioner for Reconstruction authorized financial support for a property that did not meet the guidelines.

-Efrén Argüelles

* In the following link you will find the latest news