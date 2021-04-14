Paramedic highlights health problems Floyd had

15 minutes. A now retired paramedic who treated George Floyd in 2019, when he was stopped at a traffic stop, said Tuesday that she was then concerned about his health problems, especially his high blood pressure, and that the African-American told him that he was not leaving. taking the necessary medication to remedy it.

This was pointed out by paramedic Michelle Moseng at the trial in Minneapolis where former police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of killing Floyd, is being tried.

One of the main arguments of the defense is that Floyd’s death was not the fault of the pressure that Chauvin exerted with his knee on the victim’s neck, it had to do with his health, specifically his hypertension, opiate use, and the stress of the time of arrest.

Moseng recalled the time he attended to Floyd when he was pulled over at a traffic stop in 2019.

“Initially, he denied medical problems. But when I discovered his blood pressure, I asked again and he said yes, he had a history of hypertension,” said the paramedic.

Moseng treated the African-American after he was arrested in Minneapolis on May 6, 2019, more than a year before his death.

The paramedic told the defense attorney, Eric Nelson, that Floyd acknowledged that he had taken an opioid every 20 minutes, “and then another when the agent arrived.”

“It was quite difficult to evaluate him, he was upset and confused,” Moseng said, before prosecutors asked that his testimony be disregarded.

According to the witness, Floyd had high blood pressure, 216 over 160, and recommended that they take him to the hospital.

Trial for Floyd’s death

The paramedic appeared after the defense presented its first witness, Scott Creighton, the police officer who arrested Floyd in that episode, a year before his death in May 2020.

According to Creighton, the episode “escalated very quickly” after asking Floyd to put his hands on the wheel, since the African American refused and the agent began to use “bad words” and to yell.

In a trial video of that arrest, Floyd can be heard asking the officers not to shoot him.

Chauvin, who was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department for Floyd’s death, is charged with second degree murder, punishable by up to 40 years in jail; murder in the third degree, with a maximum sentence of 25 years, and murder in the second degree, which carries up to 10 years of deprivation of liberty.

However, since he has no criminal record, he could only be sentenced to a maximum of 12 and a half years in prison for the first two charges and 4 years in prison for the third.

Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020 when four officers tried to arrest him for using a fake bill to pay at a store. During his arrest, Chauvin pinned him to the ground pressing his knee against his neck until he stopped breathing.