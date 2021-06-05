Paralyzed (again) the production of ‘Mission impossible 7’ by a positive in coronavirus

The production of ‘Mission Impossible 7’ has been affected by a positive for coronavirus within the team members. Filming has already suffered a halt at the beginning of the pandemic due to restrictions in Italy, and once the recording was resumed, Tom Cruise personally saw to it that the security protocols were strictly adhered to.

A Paramount spokesperson released a statement, saying that the positive had occurred during routine tests and that an attempt would be made to resume production on June 14. “We are following all security protocols and will continue to monitor the situation,” he added.

More dislikes for Tom Cruise

This news comes half a year after an audio of Cruise went viral, scolding his workers for not respecting security measures. We remember that the actor is also a producer of the film. “They are looking at us and setting an example for us to make their films. We are creating thousands of jobs, you sons of bitches. I never want to see him again. Never! (…) So sorry, I don’t want your apologies. I’ve already said it, it’s what I want, and if you don’t, you’re fired. Tell that to the people who are losing their damn homes because our industry is closed. They are not going to put food on your table or pay for your college education. I sleep with that every night. ”

Cruise assisted in the development of protocols for the production that would extend from Italy to Norway and London. In addition to the covid precautions, the difficulty was added that being an international production they also had to adapt to the laws of each country. The seventh installment in the series is co-produced by Skydance and is expected to hit theaters next year. The expected date was May 27, 2022, but we will see if these inconveniences do not alter the team’s plans.