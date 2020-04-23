In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, many people are experiencing negative psychological effects due to quarantine, such as post-traumatic stress, confusion and anger, and anxiety, according to a study published in the medical journal Lancet. However, for the Paralympic athlete João Saci, this quarantine situation is just one of the many restrictions that he lived in his life, since he underwent several treatments, hospitalizations and chemotherapy, when he was a victim of 5 times a cancer that took more than half one of his lungs and had one of his legs amputated.

“Every time I was hospitalized, unable to leave my place, living a kind of quarantine because of cancer, with my mobility reduced by amputation and my breathing capacity compromised by the loss of more than half of my lung, in all these situations, in which many times I could hardly move. I looked ahead and looked for strength to overcome “, he said.

(Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

To overcome the successive setbacks in his life, the athlete stated that sport has always been one of his main tools. “I thought I was so different from other people, but when I was in the pool, swimming, I saw that I was just like everyone else. And that gave me the strength to continue. Today, thanks to sport, I feel capable of facing even greater challenges, either in my personal life or going to climb Everest, due to the physical and mental preparation that activity gives me “, he said.

João Saci also took the opportunity to comment on the poor preparation of society for a disabled person, and the greatest example he had of this was when he was climbing a staircase in Florianópolis on a crutch:

“Those stairs showed me that the world was not prepared for people with disabilities, that things were designed for normal people. However, even so, I wanted to know the world and I should prepare for it. Of course, some disabilities limit more than others, but physical activity and mindset make all the difference. If the world and society are unfortunately not yet fully inclusive, then I will make it happen, in my own way, with determination, perseverance and strengthening the body and mind ” , finished

See too:

Coronavirus: Americans also caravan against isolation and accuse ‘conspiracy’

Sports Gazette

