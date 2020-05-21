The evidence indicates that a new type of particle was discovered “outside the model.”

A team of NASA researchers detected a new type of particle in Antarctica, which has not been seen before and is outside the standard model of particle physics. According to some internet users, this could suppose evidence of a parallel universe.

The finding is part of the annual studies that NASA has practiced at the South Pole since 2016. Scientists use the Antarctic Transitive Impulse Antenna (ANITA).

The antenna is used through a helium balloon at a height of 37 meters. When it is located can study subatomic particles coming from space. Ultra-energy cosmic neutrinos (UHECR) are particles capable of approaching the speed of light and climatic conditions in Antarctica they are ideal for detection.

In 2016, Peter Gorham, experts in experimental particle physics, pointed out that found strange readings when ANITA left on her first flight as in 2017. In the third year of flights, Gorham decided to continue investigating these abnormal readings.

ANITA recognizes these “ghost” particles through horizontal radio waves. These waves are caused when neutrinos collide with Antarctic ice and cause an explosion of secondary particles. This effect is known as Askaryan radiation.

On the 2016 flight, ANITA recorded 16 of these waves but one of them was out of the ordinary and was ignored after assuming it was a simple ‘noise’ in the shots. However it’s about a cosmic neutrino that did not produce the shock effect and as they express it “It was something that came from the earth’s surface, something impossible”.

For the third ANITA flight, 20 cosmic neutrinos and another unusual event were found. Another UHECR was detected from the Antarctic flight without performing the polarization effect.

One of the theories that were put forward, by Dr. Gorham, is that it was a “One in a billion” possibility: A particle that, upon reaching Earth, would transform and leave as another type of particle. However, not everyone was comfortable with the hypothesis.

The other theory was even more outlandish since it assumed that the ‘terrestrial’ UHECR could be evidence of a parallel universe where time runs inversely. How else can this phenomenon be explained?

For them this phenomenon is comparable to seeing an image of a broken cup of coffee on the floor and then seeing another of the same cup on a table but they are fissures or spilled liquid.

Something that contributes to the confusion were statements made by Alan Duffy, another astrophysicist involved in the study, it is impossible that the UHECR can be driven by their tremendous speed to enter one side of the planet and leave the other. Cosmic neutrinos have a mass, and although it is tiny, smaller than that of an electron, it is not null.

“While standard neutrinos are famous for not interacting, capable of flying through light-years of solid lead, their high-energy counterparts have a much larger cross section or chance of collision. In fact, the UHECRs detected by ANITA cannot have traveled through Earth without collision, tol less according to the standard model of particle physics. ” Duffy says.

For Duffy this is not about a parallel universe, but it does have a particle that is not yet registered in the standard model of elementary particles, something like a sterile neutrino.

This “impossible particle” is going to require more research in the future, which again opens other lines of study for particle physics. Share this exciting news. There are still many things to discover from the cosmos.