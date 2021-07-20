‘Parallel Mothers’, the next by Pedro Almodóvar, will open the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival

‘Parallel mothers’, film written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar with which the director from La Mancha returns to “the female universe, motherhood and family”, will be in charge of kicking off the next Venice Film Festival. A) Yes On September 1 This cinematographic event will start with an unbeatable film session, the return of one of the most important filmmakers in our country who returns from the hand of Penélope Cruz, Rossy de Palma, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón or Milena Smit.

The movie shot by Almodóvar in the middle of a pandemic, which speaks “of the importance of ancestors and descendants”, has its premiere date set for the 10th of that month in Spanish theaters, so its presence in the 78th edition of said Festival, It is a world premiere that has the director more than delighted. “I was born as a film director in 1983 in Venice … in the Mezzogiorno Mezzanotte section,” Almodóvar assured in a statement. “Thirty-eight years later they call me to open the festival. I can’t explain the joy, the honor, and how much this means to me without being complacent.. I am very grateful to the festival for this recognition and I hope to live up to it. “

A privilege

In the words of the festival director himself, Alberto Barbera, the presence of Almodóvar is a “privilege”. “I am grateful to Pedro Almodóvar for granting us the privilege of opening the Film Festival with his new film, an intense and sensitive portrait of two women facing pregnancies with unpredictable consequences. Solidarity between women and sexuality that is lived in full freedom and without hypocrisy, combine with the background of a reflection on the inescapable need for the truth that must be unwaveringly pursued. This is a very welcome return to Venice so many years after the success of ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’, the film that marked her definitive triumph on the film scene.