‘Parallel Mothers’, by Pedro Almodóvar, already has a release date

We finally have a release date for the new and highly anticipated film by Pedro Almodóvar. The next September, 10th will hit theaters, thanks to Sony Pictures, ‘Parallel Mothers’, starring a cast headed by Penelope Cruz, Milena Smit, Israel Elejalde, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Rossy de Palma Y Julieta Serrano.

A surprising date that represents an unpublished post-production time, since it finished filming last May. In addition, he makes it clear that, as has been customary for the director, he will not present the film at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, nor will it go through the San Sebastián Film Festival, which starts on September 17.

Sony Pictures





‘Parallel Mothers’, the filmmaker’s return to the female universe, already has a official synopsis released by El Deseo: It is the story of two women, Janis and Ana, who meet in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. They are both single and accidentally got pregnant. Janis, middle-aged, has no regrets and in the hours leading up to delivery she is abuzz. The other, Ana, is a teenager and is scared, sorry and traumatized. Janis tries to cheer her up as they sleepwalk through the hospital corridor. The few words that cross in those hours will create a very close bond between the two, which chance will take care of developing and complicating in such a resounding way that it will change the lives of both.

Sony Pictures

Agustín Almodóvar, producer, assures that he is “Happy to announce the arrival in Spanish cinemas of Pedro Almodóvar’s new film, ‘Parallel Mothers’. Given the complex and unpredictable times that we live in, we are very confident working with a company like Sony Pictures, whose team we trust after sharing a wonderful experience with the release of our previous film ‘Pain and Glory’ ”.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io