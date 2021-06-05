‘Paraíso’: The most emotional memories of the 90s of its actors and actresses

‘Paraíso’ by Movistar + and The MediaPro Studios takes us to the Spain of the 1992When youth were obsessed with Mecano, he dreamed of owning a Game Boy or spent the placid summer afternoons with his gang of friends in town.

The series, which can be seen on Movistar + since last Friday, June 4, uses this approach to bet on nostalgia, cinematographic references and a wave of emotions that will flood all those who grew up in that decade. We have taken advantage of it to ask their actors and actresses what their his most emotional memories of that moment and for the sensations they have felt working on the series.

“I in particular was very small, I was four years old, but I caught them in the 90s,” Macarena García begins by admitting, who in the series plays Paula, a Civil Guard agent. “I have many memories of summers, summer gangs, the way of playing, growing up, getting older, the deep feeling of friendship, the importance of friendship at that time, … And then there is also some of the very iconic objects that appear in the series. The art that leads directly to the time is so well recreated. And there are things that I did not remember and that suddenly, watching the series, I remembered and my hair stood on end, “he says.

Iñaki Ardanaz, who plays Mario, the father of one of the young protagonists of ‘Paraíso’, declares that he was not very fond of that decade, although this fiction has helped him reconcile with those years. “The 90s have always seemed an ugly time to me. The camcorders, how they recorded, the clothes, … all very ugly”, Explain. “I think this series is as if I had linked a bit to what I used to have as a bit of rejection. To say« host, this photo of me from communion is ugly », how well it is still ugly, to suddenly to say “host, how beautiful”. I think they have managed to bring out in this series the beautiful part of these 90 “.

Does ‘Paradise’ look like ‘Stranger Things’?

Gorka Otxoa, who also plays one of the parents of the protagonists of ‘Paraíso’, admits to having been very reflected on the screen. “I was exactly the age that the protagonists are, 13 years old, I was 79, so I have seen my summer there with my clothes, with the summer gang, friendship, …”, declares the actor.

Otxoa has also stopped to explain why ‘Paraíso’ is a very different series from ‘Stranger Things’, the Netflix series with which it has been compared since the announcement of the project. “The two mothers of the same cinema and the same series of the 90s, but then each has nothing to do with the other. It is as if a movie about war is the same as another about war. Here. to get started. the protagonists are older, they are pre-adolescents, it speaks of another phase of life, “he admits.

“About the plot, anyone who has seen it sees that it really has nothing to do with the fact that the two of them are nurtured by what their creators grew. Fer grew up with Mecano and with all this that he is moving in ‘Paraíso’, so there is no one better than him to do it. But taking all that away, there are many differences “, he clarifies.

We have also spoken with Pau Gimeno, León Martinez, Hector Gozalbo, Cristian López, María Romanillos and Patricia Iserte, the six young people who put themselves under the skin of the protagonists of ‘Paraíso’. They have also told us about the 90s, although in their case, how it has been his work addressing a time that they did not get to live. In addition, like their co-stars, they have addressed the comparisons between this Movistar + series and ‘Stranger Things’. “They are not alike at all. The aesthetics may be a bit similar and have the same vibe of the time, but in truth the story is totally different. It is very different,” says Patricia Iserte.