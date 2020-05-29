The Apertura de Paraguay tournament will return behind closed doors on July 17, announced the presidents of the First Division clubs and the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) on Thursday.

“It is a great challenge for us to carry out a schedule of activities to return to football,” said Robert Harrison, the APF president, at a press conference.

“We believe that the opening tournament can take place in a normal way as it was stipulated at the beginning, with three or four overtakings,” he added.

Harrison reported on his social account that on June 10 the individual training of the players will begin and on the 16th by separate groups, to start on June 22 for the groups.

He also noted that the APF will take care of all the COVID-19 tests of players and staff present in the matches and assured that the stadiums of the twelve top clubs are in a position to host the pending matches.

“Most of the stadiums are in conditions for training and official matches,” he said, stressing that the idea is that no team lose its home status in the corresponding matches.

As for the Clausura tournament, which follows the Apertura, whose completion is scheduled for the first week of October, Harrison said that the league would possibly be adopted due to the rush of time.

“We have planned the closing ceremony, of course in a different format, that we will be working on as times have shortened,” he said.

He also recognized the difficulty of restarting the Intermediate (second division), although he said that work will be done to make that return possible.

For this Friday, the APF is scheduled to present the schedule to the National Sports Secretariat and then to the Ministry of Public Health.

The meeting focused on the health protocol prepared based on the inspections carried out by the APF to the courts as preventive measures against the coronavirus.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.