The ball will roll again in South America. The Paraguayan Football Association (APF) announced at the end of last Thursday night a schedule for the return of activities in the clubs, including the resumption of the Apertura of the Paraguayan Championship on the 17th of July.

#ComunicadoAPF | After the Executive Council meeting and the presidents of the clubs of the División de Honor, the route is defined for the safe return of the Paraguayan football. More info ➡️ https://t.co/ECnbQE2RFA pic.twitter.com/9ysz6kekrA – APF (@APFOficial) May 28, 2020

According to the schedule, the teams will have to send a planning of the security protocols to the Ministry of Health this Friday. On June 5, 6 and 7, players, staff and team officials will be tested for the new coronavirus, before they return to face-to-face activities. All exams will be funded by the Paraguayan Football Association itself.

On June 10, individual training begins five days before training in small groups. Only on June 16 will collective actions be released, just over a month before the official return from competitions.

The Paraguayan Championship was paralyzed on March 8. After eight rounds played, Libertad led the contest with 19 points, followed by Olímpia, Nacional and Guaraní, respectively.

To date, Paraguay has recorded less than 1,000 cases of covid-19 and 11 deaths.

