Paraguay will hand over the pro tempore presidency of Mercosur to Uruguay at a videoconference summit due to the coronavirus pandemic, amid tensions between partners and trade negotiations.

Paraguay’s Foreign Minister, Antonio Rivas, stressed that « despite the difficulties and challenges imposed by the pandemic », during the pro tempore presidency of Asunción « 150 meetings were held at all levels, from technical meetings to the organs with decision-making capacity « of the regional bloc.

And he highlighted « important advances » in the agreements with the European Union and with the European Free Trade Association (Efta), as well as in the ongoing negotiations with Canada, Korea, Singapore and Lebanon.

– The Mercosur board –

However, Argentina marked a point of tension when announcing at the end of April that it was withdrawing from future Mercosur free trade negotiations due to the effects of the pandemic, although it indicated that it was continuing in negotiations with the EU.

Days later, Paraguay announced that Argentina was continuing in trade negotiations with Canada, Korea, Singapore and Lebanon.

« Argentina does not go down, only that it establishes a slightly more demanding operational modality in the measurement of impacts, which is healthy. It is a relief, » Paraguayan vice chancellor Didier Olmedo told . on May 6.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry later said that what it does not want is « a frivolous opening that exposes its production structure to external competition, » but that it protects employment and domestic production.

The Argentine ambassador in Asunción, Domingo Peppo, said this Sunday that his country « never kicked the board » of Mercosur, but what he sought was « to save time because it has something very important to solve, which is its debt and that it is sustainable in the time ».

Argentina, in recession since 2018, is embarking on a difficult negotiation to restructure a debt of 66,000 million dollars.

« What we wanted was to take a closer look at those extra-Mercosur agreements because we did not want to affect or harm sectors that are not prepared, » said the ambassador.

– « Cold War » –

Foreign Minister Rivas listed at a press conference what he considered the semester’s achievements despite the pandemic.

« At the regional level, talks with the Pacific Alliance intensified, » he said. « There are advances in the discussion of elements for the adaptation of the automotive sector to the customs union, progress in the negotiations of the electronic commerce protocol. »

« Paraguay will continue to be an active protagonist in the construction of a true regional integration because we believe that the union and solidarity of our peoples are the ways to go to access development and achieve well-being, » he said.

However, former Paraguayan Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez considered that the lack of understanding between the presidents of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, « seriously threatens the external relations of Mercosur, which has a very dynamic agenda and is being debated over globalization or deglobalization « .

« The ideological discussions in a crisis scenario do not contribute to the superior objectives of the fight against the worst evil in the region, which, in addition to the conjunctural problem of the pandemic, is poverty, » he said, referring to a « cold war « between Fernández and Bolsonaro.

He recalled that at the end of the year « there will be 30 million more poor people on the continent, according to ECLAC figures » and stressed that « Mercosur is our regional platform for projection to the world ».

