Asunción, May 1 . .- Paraguay confirmed on Friday the detection of 67 new cases of coronavirus in the country, 63 of them from travelers from Brazil, three from other countries and a last case by contact, with which the total number of infected is 333.

All the cases confirmed this Friday are serving quarantine in shelters, as reported by the Minister of Health, Julio Mazzoleni, on his Twitter account.

In addition, five people are admitted and two have already recovered, bringing the number of people who have overcome the coronavirus in the country to 115.

The news of the 67 positives was released shortly after Mazzoleni, along with other ministers, specified new data on the first phase of the “smart quarantine”, the name by which the Government has called for the easing of measures, which will begin Monday May 4.

Mazzoleni assured in the press conference that Paraguay began to see “a flattening of the curve” after the duplication of cases “drastically” decreased in April.

Paraguay registered the first case of coronavirus on March 7, and to date has registered ten deaths of infected people.

Most of the cases are registered in Asunción and the Central department, the most populous in the country, followed by Alto Paraná, on the border with Brazil.

By age, the most affected bands are those from 20 to 29 years old and from 30 to 39 years old.

The South American country decreed a partial quarantine on March 10, which tightened a few days later with a total quarantine and closure of borders to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

Following the closure of the borders, Paraguay has repatriated 2,256 people, the majority from Brazil, Argentina and the United States.

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez reported on Friday that he will strengthen the military presence on the border with Brazil to prevent the illegal entry of people.

