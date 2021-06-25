Paraguay prevails against Chile and tightens Group A of the Copa América (Summary, Video)

The Selection of Paraguay won at the closing of Day 4 of the Copa América 2021 at the Chile selection, with annotations by Braian Samudio and Miguel Almirón, who leave her as second in the group by subtracting one date.

The team led by Eduardo Berizzo went ahead on the scoreboard in one of their first arrivals, in a corner kick taken by Almirón so that Samudio, new reinforcement of the Diablos del Toluca, finished off to the second post leaving Claudio Bravo without opportunities.

After this first touchdown, Paraguay got pretty good on defense and Chile failed to create danger in the face of Anthony Silva’s frame, so the first half ended with the advantage for Albirroja.

For the second half, Chile began to press more and more, while the Paraguayan National Team began to play against; A method that paid off as they got a penalty at minute 58, which Miguel Almirón charged perfectly.

The Chilean National Team was close to getting a penalty in the final stretch for a possible hand from Carlos González. However, after reviewing the play in the VAR, the referee determined that it was unintentional and took away Chile’s hope of getting closer on the scoreboard.

In the end, the Andeans failed to discount and ended up losing 2-0 to Paraguay, in their last match of the group stage. Meanwhile, the Paraguayans achieved an important victory for their last match, against the Uruguay National Team.

