Paraguay is already in the quarterfinals of the Copa América

Paraguay qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa América this Thursday-2021 by defeating an exhausted Chile 2-0, in a match of the fourth and penultimate date of Group A played in Brasilia.

Braian Samudio scored the first goal from a header in the 33rd minute, and Miguel Almirón increased from penalty to 58, to give the definitive advantage to Albirroja, who reached 6 points and came in second place to one unit of the Argentine leader.

I think we were just winners today because we played a complete game in defense and dangerously in attack, “said Paraguay’s coach, Eduardo Berizzo.” We played a very intense game like the team we are, and the result rewards my players. “

Chile, for its part, which was already classified to the quarterfinals, was third with 5 units but can be surpassed by Uruguay, fourth with 4 points, on Monday in the last date of Group A.

The fourth placed in the key will be measured in the next instance against the favorite Brazil.

That was what Chile wanted to avoid in this clash that was anticipated hard, with two casualties due to injury and worn legs.

