Paraguay in Copa América: full schedule, time and where to watch on TV
Andres Felipe Galindo Cortes June 11, 2021, 12:36 am
The albirroja shares a group with Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia and Chile.
With Eduardo Berizzo as coach, the Paraguay National Team is ready for the Copa América 2021, in which it hopes to have a good role in group B and be one of the outstanding teams in this competition of nations.
Calendar, time and where to watch on TV
Paraguay vs Bolivia
Monday June 14
Time: 7:00 pm, Colombia time
TV: Caracol, RCN, Win Sports and DirecTV
Argentina vs Paraguay
Monday June 21
Hour; 7:00 pm, Colombia time
TV: Caracol, RCN, Win Sports and DirecTV
Chile vs Paraguay
Thursday June 24
Time: 7:00 pm, Colombia time
TV: Caracol, RCN, Win Sports and DirecTV
Uruguay vs Paraguay
Monday June 28
Time: 7:00 pm, Colombia time
TV: Caracol, RCN, Win Sports and DirecTV