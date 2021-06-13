America’s Cup 2021



Paraguay in Copa América: full schedule, time and where to watch on TV



Andres Felipe Galindo Cortes June 11, 2021, 12:36 am

With Eduardo Berizzo as coach, the Paraguay National Team is ready for the Copa América 2021, in which it hopes to have a good role in group B and be one of the outstanding teams in this competition of nations.

The albirroja is part of group B along with Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Bolivia.

Calendar, time and where to watch on TV

Paraguay vs Bolivia

Monday June 14

Time: 7:00 pm, Colombia time

TV: Caracol, RCN, Win Sports and DirecTV

Argentina vs Paraguay

Monday June 21

Hour; 7:00 pm, Colombia time

TV: Caracol, RCN, Win Sports and DirecTV

Chile vs Paraguay

Thursday June 24

Time: 7:00 pm, Colombia time

TV: Caracol, RCN, Win Sports and DirecTV

Uruguay vs Paraguay

Monday June 28

Time: 7:00 pm, Colombia time

TV: Caracol, RCN, Win Sports and DirecTV